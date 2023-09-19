Racket Club Serves Up Quest & PC VR Tennis Club In December

A new Racket Club dev diary detailed its social mechanics and it's launching this December on Quest and SteamVR.

Hosted by Mathieu Castelli, Chief Creative Officer at Resolution Games, he explains that the team wanted to create something like a real tennis club.

"That means you step in a place where other people are playing around you, you can hear them play, you can interact or not, it's your choice," Castelli confirms. Compared to standard online multiplayer experiences, Castelli says they tried to show "as little UI as possible" while joining/leaving matches requires clicking on a courtside door.

Castelli says one club will be available at Racket Club's launch and teased what it offers. Stating the environment's design aims to provide "that feeling of connection," Castelli says they've included court variations like grass, clay and concrete surfaces with balls reacting differently on each. Inviting friends into games should see them appearing next to you on the court.

Racket Club arrives in December 2023 on the Meta Quest platform and Steam. You can learn more in the previous developer diary below: