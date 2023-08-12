Resolution Games Opens Closed Beta Applications For Racket Club

This week Resolution Games opened applications for an upcoming Racket Club closed beta.

The beta will take place over four days, from August 31 to September 3. It will be available for Quest 2, with players able to play as much as they like during the beta period.

Players will be able to find singles and doubles matches via matchmaking, or queue up with friends who are also participating in the beta. The single player story mode (Career) and training/bots mode (Private) will be available for the entirety of the beta, while the titular 'Club' – a social space to meet and head up against other players – will only be available for the last two days.

Resolution also requires that all players sign a non-disclosure agreement ahead of participating in the beta. Those who participate will also receive "exclusive rewards" as a thank you.

Resolution Games unveiled Racket Club last year, a new kind of racket sport made from the ground-up for VR, inspired by tennis, pickleball and more. In June, a developer diary revealed some of the thought behind the process and new gameplay details, such as the game's 'Ultra Rally' rule. You can read more about that here:

Applications for the closed beta are open now and can be filled out via the Google Form here.