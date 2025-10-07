Quest 3S Gorilla Tag 'Cardboard Hero' Bundle Hits Amazon For $249

Meta Quest 3S is discounted to $249 from Amazon at the time of this writing.

The system is listed as the "Gorilla Tag Cardboard Hero Bundle" and is an exclusive to Amazon available with a discount of 17 percent below its normally listed price for a "limited time". The price marks one of the lowest all-in prices we've seen for the latest standalone headset from Meta.

Meta often tests a variety of bundling and discount options for its headsets, with this latest offer promising the equivalent of $45 in Gorilla Tag currency and virtual items. From the Amazon listing:

"Now get the Amazon-exclusive Cardboard Hero Bundle, which includes the Handiwork Helmet, Handiwork Armor and 1000 shiny rocks (a $45 value)."

The system includes the bundled Touch controllers and Amazon also lists a 3-month trial of Meta Horizon+, a subscription service with many great games available to explore.

The deal on Amazon is listed as while supplies last, though Meta often also prepares big discounts and bundle offerings surrounding Black Friday near the end of November. With Deadpool VR coming and a lot of new headsets in the offing, we'd caution restraint if spending $250 right now limits your ability to get something higher end down the line.