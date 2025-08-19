Marvel's Deadpool VR now has a release date, price, and story trailer.

The blockbuster Quest 3 & Quest 3S exclusive, developed by Meta-owned Twisted Pixel Games in collaboration with Marvel Games, was announced just over two months ago. Unlike in the movies, Deadpool in VR is voiced by Neil Patrick Harris, not Ryan Reynolds.

Now, Meta has revealed that Deadpool VR will release on the Horizon Store on November 18, priced at $50.

The story trailer reveals that you'll be contracted by the supervillain Mojo, voiced by John Leguizamo, to kidnap talent for a new show for his galaxy-wide streaming platform.

The talent you'll kidnap are iconic villains from across the Marvel universe, including Mephisto, Lady Deathstrike, Omega Red, and Ultimo.

Meta says the game "blends parkour with a freeform combat system that lets you get creative with your hacking and slashing and shooting".

When you build up Deadpool's "special meter", you get access to iconic "Mojo-fied versions" of iconic Marvel gear, such as the Mojo-nir hammer, as well as new weapons like Mojo's Crazy Cajun Cards, which explode when you throw them at enemies. And using these Mojo-fied weapons starts one of dozens of licensed songs, which will be revealed at a later date.

Back in June we went hands-on with a demo build of Deadpool VR, and you can read our impressions here.