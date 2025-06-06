Marvel's Deadpool VR is a Quest 3 & Quest 3S exclusive action-adventure game launching later this year.

Developed by the Meta-owned studio Twisted Pixel Games in collaboration with Marvel Games, Deadpool VR promises to put you in the suit of the super-antihero in “an over-the-top mix of parkour and chaotic combat where anything goes—from grenade-assisted takedowns to literally losing your head in a Helicarrier heist”.

The game has a cell-shaded graphics style, and will feature "a bunch" of locations from across the Marvel universe where you'll encounter and battle "iconic" villains.

Unlike in the films though, Deadpool in VR is voiced by Neil Patrick Harris, not Ryan Reynolds.

Twisted Pixel Games? Twisted Pixel Games was founded in 2006, and mostly made Xbox games published by Microsoft for the first decade of its existence. In fact, Microsoft owned the studio from 2011 until 2015, when it became an independent company again. On contract from Facebook, between 2017 and 2019 Twisted Pixel released four VR games: Wilson's Heart (Rift): a 2017 black & white psychological horror game with voice acting from Peter Weller, Alfred Molina, Rosario Dawson, and Michael B Jordan.

B-Team (Go/Quest): a 2018 collection of minigames, including a running game where you avoid obstacles and a wave shooter, ported to Quest in 2022.

Defector (Rift): a 2019 action-packed spy thriller reminiscent of Mission: Impossible.

Path of the Warrior (Rift/Quest): a 2019 brawler, essentially a first-person VR take on games like Streets of Rage, Final Fight, or Double Dragon. In 2022, Twisted Pixel Games was acquired by Meta.

Deadpool VR is set to be the third blockbuster VR game in three years released by Meta's Oculus Studios for its Quest headsets. It follows last year's Batman: Arkham Shadow from Camouflaj, which followed Asgard's Wrath 2 from Sanzaru Games the year before that.

It will also be the second official Marvel game available on Quest headsets. Two years before Arkham Shadow, Camouflaj ported Iron Man VR from PlayStation VR to Quest 2.

Deadpool himself was a playable character in the 2018 multiplayer Oculus Rift PC VR game Marvel Powers United VR, released by Sanzaru before the original Asgard's Wrath. Meta shut down Marvel Powers United VR in 2020, and while a fan project brought back single-player last year, Meta put an end to its official distribution just a month later.

Thus, for players of Marvel Powers United VR who own a Quest 3 or Quest 3S, the new Marvel's Deadpool VR could be a return to embodying the super-antihero.

Marvel's Deadpool VR "in-engine" screenshots.

Marvel's Deadpool VR is exclusive to Quest 3 and Quest 3S, and will arrive "later this year". We recently went hands-on with a demo build of the game, and you can read our impressions here: