Prison Boss: Prohibition Promises Bootlegging Co-Op Adventure Next Year

Prison Boss: Prohibition promises a humorous bootlegging adventure in co-op, and it's arriving next spring on Quest, PC VR, and PSVR 2.

Developed by Trebuchet (Broken Edge), we enjoyed the original Prison Boss in our 2017 review, and seven years later, it's getting a sequel with two-person co-op. Previously teased in our Winter Showcase, Prison Boss: Prohibition tasks you with supplying "legal and not-so-legal merchandise" across New Yolk City. You'll need to avoid law enforcement while keeping good relations with the city's corrupt mayor.

0:00 / 1:39 1×

Playing as a chicken, your role involves building up an upgradeable business through trading and crafting, selling everything "from mind-melting moonshine and brewed beer through to hand-rolled cigarettes and hand-drawn erotic magazines." All this happens while avoiding the police seizing your illicit goods and navigating the mayor changing the law daily.

Prison Boss: Prohibition arrives next spring on the Meta Quest platform, PC VR, and PlayStation VR2. An Alpha test will begin on October 9, and you can sign up via the official Discord server.