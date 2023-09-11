Pixel Ripped 1995 receives a last-minute delay on PSVR 2, pushing it back by several weeks.

Previously scheduled for a September 12 launch, developer ARVORE revealed the sudden delay in a press release.

"Pixel Ripped 1995 will postpone the launch of its enhanced port for the Playstation VR2 until October 3 due to unexpected delay in the Quality Assurance process," confirms the studio, though specific issues weren't mentioned.

Released three years ago, Pixel Ripped 1995 is the second entry in ARVORE's series, closely following June's Pixel Ripped 1978 launch. Joined by a kid called David, 1995 sees Dot restoring balance across the dimensions in a nostalgic adventure inspired by 16/32-bit gaming. On PSVR 2, promised upgrades include headset rumble, adaptive triggers support and 120fps performance.

Pixel Ripped 1995 now arrives on October 3 on PSVR 2 for $20, offering a free cross-buy upgrade if you own the PSVR version. Elsewhere, it's available now on PC VR, Pico and the Meta Quest platform.