 Skip to content
Sign In Support Us
VR Gaming

Pixel Ripped 1995 Slips Into Next Month On PSVR 2

 &  Henry Stockdale
Pixel Ripped 1995

Pixel Ripped 1995 receives a last-minute delay on PSVR 2, pushing it back by several weeks.

Previously scheduled for a September 12 launch, developer ARVORE revealed the sudden delay in a press release.

"Pixel Ripped 1995 will postpone the launch of its enhanced port for the Playstation VR2 until October 3 due to unexpected delay in the Quality Assurance process," confirms the studio, though specific issues weren't mentioned.

Released three years ago, Pixel Ripped 1995 is the second entry in ARVORE's series, closely following June's Pixel Ripped 1978 launch. Joined by a kid called David, 1995 sees Dot restoring balance across the dimensions in a nostalgic adventure inspired by 16/32-bit gaming. On PSVR 2, promised upgrades include headset rumble, adaptive triggers support and 120fps performance.

Pixel Ripped 1995 now arrives on October 3 on PSVR 2 for $20, offering a free cross-buy upgrade if you own the PSVR version. Elsewhere, it's available now on PC VR, Pico and the Meta Quest platform.

Pixel Ripped 1995 Review: Leveling Up Your Gaming Nostalgia
Pixel Ripped 1995 takes everything that made its predecessor, Pixel Ripped 1989, and cranks the nostalgia up to 11 without missing a beat. Read our full review for more details! When Pixel Ripped 1989 released back in 2018, I deeply enjoyed the obvious and gratuitous amount of pure nostalgia baiti…
UploadVRDavid Jagneaux

UploadVR Member Takes

Weekly Newsletter

More VR Gaming

Latest Articles

See More