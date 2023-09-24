Paper Beast returns with an enhanced edition on PSVR 2 and crossbuy discount for original owners.

Initially released in 2020 on the original PSVR and PC VR, Paper Beast reaches PSVR 2 alongside a flatscreen edition on PS5. A surreal adventure filled with origami-like creatures, you're tasked with navigating a large virtual ecosystem filled with digital life forms. On Sony's latest headset, the Enhanced Edition promises improved visuals with HDR support, smooth locomotion movement and an expanded sandbox with more creatures and plants.

We enjoyed Pixel Reef's adventure in our Paper Beast review in 2020, calling it an "amazing technical showcase for PSVR" while praising its "authentic" virtual ecosystem.

It is a game not content with just one miracle, be it the authentic, almost documentarian approach to a virtual ecosystem, nor the technical milestones such a feat requires. Even its set of puzzles somehow emerge as a remarkably natural extension of its core themes and systems, creating a cohesive and curiously precious VR game to be preserved and savoured.

Paper Beast Enhanced Edition arrives on September 27 for PSVR 2 and PS5 for $24.99. Elsewhere, it's out now on PSVR and SteamVR. If you already own it on Sony's older console, a discounted PSVR 2 upgrade is available for $4.99.