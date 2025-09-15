Oakley Meta Sphaera Design Leaks Ahead Of Connect Too

As well as the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, the leaked video also reveals the design of the rumored Oakley Meta Sphaera glasses with a centered camera.

If you haven't seen yet, Meta briefly posted and removed an unlisted video on its YouTube channel revealing that Meta's HUD glasses with sEMG wristband will in fact be Ray-Ban branded, and depicting the HUD and wristband in action.

But the Ray-Ban HUD glasses are not the only new product seen in the video. It also clearly shows the rumored Oakley Meta Sphaera glasses.

The Ray-Ban Meta glasses, the Oakley Meta HSTN glasses, and the upcoming Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses all have their camera on one of the temples, capturing a slightly off-center perspective.

0:00 / 0:06 1× The Oakley segment in the video.

For months now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported that Meta and EssilorLuxottica are also working on smart glasses with a camera in the center too, leveraging Oakley's Sphaera design. A centered camera would be more ideal for first-person footage, and the product will be marketed towards "cyclists and other athletes", Gurman said.

Clips from the leaked Meta video clearly show the Oakley Meta Sphaera design, and depict it being used to capture centered footage of skiing and running.

The main Meta Connect 2025 keynote will be streamed at 5pm PT on Wednesday, and the developer keynote at 10am PT on Thursday.

UploadVR will be on-site at Meta's HQ, and we'll endeavor to bring you full coverage of all the biggest announcements.