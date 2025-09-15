'Meta Ray-Ban Display' Glasses Design & HUD Clips Leak Ahead Of Connect

Meta's HUD glasses with the sEMG wristband will in fact be Ray-Ban branded, a leaked video which also depicts the HUD and wristband in action reveals.

A now-removed unlisted video on Meta's YouTube channel showed Meta and EssilorLuxottica's upcoming full lineup: the regular Ray-Ban Meta glasses, the Oakley Meta HSTN glasses, the rumored Oakley Meta Sphaera glasses, and the rumored HUD glasses controlled by Meta's long-in-development sEMG wristband, which are labeled as "Meta | Ray-Ban" with the word "Display" underneath.

To be clear, this is not true AR. The clip shows the fixed heads-up display (HUD) being used for Meta AI and on-foot navigation, as well as the wristband being used to finger-swipe letters on a surface to respond to a message.

That Meta is launching smart glasses with a HUD controlled by an sEMG wristband at Connect 2025 is not a surprise. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, The Verge, The Information, The Financial Times, and CNBC have all reported that Meta intends to release such a device, and in July, renders of it and its wristband were discovered in early firmware.

But what is somewhat of a surprise is that they will be Ray-Ban branded. Last year, The Information reported that the glasses would be released by Meta without EssilorLuxottica, because the Ray-Ban and Oakley owner "balked" at the increased thickness of the glasses arm needed to deliver the display.

According to that report, the glasses will weigh 70 grams, compared to the 50 grams of Ray-Ban Meta glasses.

Assuming The Information's reporting is accurate, what may have changed EssilorLuxottica's mind between then and now is Meta investing €3 billion into it, taking a 3% stake, with reports suggesting that it "is considering" further investment to bring this to 5% over time. As we noted at the time, this likely gives Meta more of a say over which products get to ship with EssilorLuxottica's prized luxury branding.

The decision may have happened earlier than this, however. Back in January, The Financial Times reported that next-generation Ray-Ban Meta glasses would get a display this year.

The Ray-Ban branding should lead to much wider consumer appeal than had Meta gone alone, as well as the potential to demo and sell the glasses in some of EssilorLuxottica's thousands of stores worldwide.

The main Meta Connect 2025 keynote will be streamed at 5pm PT on Wednesday, and the developer keynote at 10am PT on Thursday.

UploadVR will be on-site at Meta's HQ, and we'll endeavor to bring you full coverage of all the biggest announcements.