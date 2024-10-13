The first non-Pro Apple Vision headset could arrive next year at around $2000, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.

Gurman has a strong track record when it comes to reporting Apple's moves in advance, and revealed many details of Vision Pro before it was officially revealed or even acknowledged to exist by Apple.

In the latest edition of his newsletter, Gurman reiterates his previous reporting from last year that Apple is working on a cheaper non-Pro headset that would lack the EyeSight front display and "probably" use an A-series chipset (used in iPhones) instead of M-series, as well as cheaper materials.

While his original reporting said Apple was discussing prices between $1500 and $2500, Gurman is now giving a more specific figure of "about $2000", and claims Apple expects it to sell twice as many units as Vision Pro.

And Gurman isn't the only source reporting this non-Pro Vision headset is coming.

Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo first reported that Apple was working on a cheaper headset a full year before Vision Pro was even revealed, with Kuo at the time also saying Apple aimed to launch it in 2025.

In May, Chinese news outlet WallStreetCN reported that the headset could weigh around 400 grams, significantly lighter than the 600 gram Vision Pro. It also made the extraordinary claim that the supply chain is preparing for scale "at the level of tens of millions". But that directly contradicts Gurman's claims, and seems unlikely.

In the past few months we've seen multiple reports from South Korean news outlet The Elec about Apple asking display suppliers like LG and Samsung about cheaper, lower resolution micro-OLED displays, and even Japan's JDI pitching Apple a high-density regular OLED display. But it's unclear whether these discussions relate to the first non-Pro Vision headset or further in the future cheaper models.

Vision Pro Refresh Coming Too

In the newsletter, Gurman also reiterates his past reporting that Apple is working on a second-generation Vision Pro, which he says will launch in 2026.

A few weeks ago Ming-Chi Kuo said this new Vision Pro will sport an M5 chipset, a significant upgrade over the current headset's M2, and enter production in late 2025.

Kuo claimed that the supply chain for the M5 Vision Pro will "mostly stay the same", and thus "other hardware specs and designs won’t change much, which should help lower costs and price points". Saying that, he said he doesn't expect the price to change "much", suggesting it will still be a very expensive headset.