No Man's Sky REMNANT Update Adds Gravity Gun & More

As the space-faring simulator orbits into its tenth year, its latest update adds new tools, gear, and gameplay.

Hello Games has launched an update for No Man's Sky, called Remnant, which adds a new tool to the game's ever-expanding arsenal - the Gravitino Coil. This anti-gravity "gun" is described by the game-makers as "a powerful [...] module for your multi-tool. Allowing you to grab large objects and fling, toss or carefully carry them around the world."

More than just a toy or industrial tool, the Gravitino Coil doubles as an improvised ballistic weapon, with heavy objects becoming deadly projectiles (should the need arise).

0:00 / 1:09 1×

In addition to the gravity gun, the Remnant update also adds a new game loop centered on scavenging and recycling. Working alone or in groups with others, players and crews can scavenge debris from planets and wrecks, loading the collected salvage materials onto cargo trucks to be driven to industrial yards where the materials may be recycled to gain new loot and rewards including dozens of new vehicle parts and an all-new armor set.

A limited-time community expedition has been added, too, in which travelers will work in convoys to clean up and reclaim a planet covered in wrecks and garbage. Full patch notes for the latest No Man's Sky update can be seen here.

Remnant builds on the previous No Man's Sky update, Breach, which added explorable derelict space wrecks. It is the latest in a long string of No Man's Sky updates, a game which launched nearly ten years ago on flatscreen platforms and which has received continuous updates and improvement ever since.

In the VR space, too, No Man's Sky has been a trailblazer. It was the first PlayStation VR2 game to use PS5 Pro's PSSR AI upscaling, technology which uses a neural network trained on game footage to upscale games with much higher quality results than traditional image upscaling techniques.

No Man's Sky's Remnant update is available today on Steam, PS VR2, and flatscreen platforms.