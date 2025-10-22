No Man's Sky Breach Update Lets You Salvage Parts From Space Wrecks

No Man's Sky adds explorable space wrecks, new ship parts, and more with today's update on PlayStation VR2 and PC VR.

Developer Hello Games' space exploration experience, No Man's Sky, has received a new update following Voyagers in August. This time, introducing space wrecks to salvage, new ship parts to build with, and spooky purple solar systems to explore. Calling this the Breach Update, players can also take on a new expedition that has you exploring an abandoned ship in an unnerving, desolate system - just in time for Halloween.

Alongside this new content, Hello Games confirmed Breach also includes technical improvements to the ship-building systems to support more ambitious projects. With this update, keen mechanics can now scavenge the shipwrecks for new vertical and structural parts, as well as 'rare, glowing Atlas-themed wings, engines, and features.' Full patch notes can be found here.

“It has been a crazy year for the No Man’s Sky team, and we’re so proud and pleased to be able to continue working on this game we all love so much nine years after launch,” says Hello Games co-founder Sean Murray in a prepared statement. “Seeing so many folks enjoying Voyagers has really inspired us, and we can’t wait for you to see what we have in store in [the] future.”

No Man's Sky's Breach Update is available today on Steam, PS VR2, and flatscreen platforms.