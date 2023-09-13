NFL Pro Era 2 continues the new annual sports series, arriving this month on Quest and PC VR headsets.

Teased during June's Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, the NFL Pro Era sequel marks VR’s second official NFL game, featuring Lamar Jackson returning as the cover star. NFL Pro Era 2's biggest change is a new head-to-head multiplayer mode, letting you battle online and "pitch your favorite teams against each other." Multiplayer Freeplay enhancements are also promised, allowing you to join other players to practice catching and passing tricks.

As for Career Mode, StatusPRO confirms NFL Pro Era 2 lets you take teams through multiple Super Bowls as your career progresses. Outlined gameplay improvements include "improved passing, improved player movement, improved AI for more accurate tackling and catches" and a redesigned locker room.

There's also a new 'Coach’s Confidence' rating for players, unlocking further plays and abilities when accuracy/efficiency improves. New post-play celebrations let you high-five and fist bump teammates, sideline interactions boost teammate abilities on the field. Finally, "wristband play calling" sees you call the necessary for winning.

NFL Pro Era 2 arrives on September 28 on the Meta Quest platform and SteamVR for $30. The game is also confirmed for release on PSVR 2, but will not arrive on September 28 alongside other platforms – StatusPRO says the release date for the PSVR 2 version will be communicated at a later date.