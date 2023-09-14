New Resident Evil 4 Remake VR Mode Trailer Confirms Winter Release Window On PSVR 2

Capcom confirmed that the VR Mode for Resident Evil 4 Remake will arrive 'this winter' in a new trailer that premiered during today's PlayStation showcase.

It's the first confirmation of any rough release window for the VR Mode, which we got our first look at back in May. However, there's still no specific release date set – fingers crossed it makes its way onto headsets before the year is out.

The confirmation came alongside another short trailer which gave us a brand new look at how the remake will translate into VR. This will actually be the second version of Resident Evil 4 available in VR – the first was released for Quest in 2021 as a reimagined version of the original game.

This upcoming VR Mode for PSVR 2 will different from the Quest release, this time adapting the Resident Evil 4 Remake that Capcom released earlier this year on consoles and PC and bringing it exclusively to PSVR 2. It follows the release of VR Mode for Resident Evil 8 on PSVR 2 as well, which was made available for the headset's launch in February.

We've been big fans of every Resident Evil game that's released on VR headsets so far – we can't wait to get our hands on RE4 on PSVR 2 this winter. Keep an eye out for more news and a release date to come in the next few months.