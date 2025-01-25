Apple's Newest Store Has A Dedicated Vision Pro Side Room

Apple's newest store opened today, in Miami, and it has a dedicated side room for Vision Pro demos and purchases.

Apple Miami Worldcenter is located in downtown Miami, and is the sixth official Apple Store in the city. Its opening comes just under one year after the launch of Apple Vision Pro.

A visitor trying Apple Vision Pro at the new store earlier today (image from Apple).

That Apple would include a dedicated side area just for Vision Pro suggests that the popular perception of the company's sentiment on it cooling is mistaken.

Back in October, The Information reported that Apple was considering stopping production of Vision Pro by the end of the year. This was widely falsely reported as Apple discontinuing the headset, fueling the popular narrative that it had "failed" or was "a flop".

However, the production figures the report gave were exactly in line with what the outlet itself, and many other sources, widely reported would be the supply limit of the micro-OLED displays from Sony. And the report also stated that Apple was in the beginning stages of preparing production of a future cheaper Vision headset.

Thus the situation described could simply be Apple moving on to a more easy to manufacture Vision headset, having had enough stock of the current Vision Pro built up to meet demand - a very different story to the widely shared clickbait headlines.

Earlier in October, Tim Cook said this about Apple Vision Pro to The Wall Street Journal:

“At $3,500, it’s not a mass-market product”



“Right now, it’s an early-adopter product. People who want to have tomorrow’s technology today—that’s who it’s for. Fortunately, there’s enough people who are in that camp that it’s exciting.”