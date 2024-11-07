Vertigo Kills Spiders With Upcoming Metro Awakening Arachnophobia Mode

Ahead of Metro Awakening's official launch today, Vertigo Games confirmed it's adding an Arachnophobia mode in a post-launch update.

For many people, spiders are an insect that can cause a state of panic and fear. In Metro Awakening by Vertigo Games, they're one of the most terrifying enemies you will face. The intensity of missions that featured these 8-legged creepy crawlies caused me to want to rip my headset from my face several times during my playthrough.

In my review, I noted that potential players who suffer from severe Arachnophobia might want to skip the game, which would be a shame since it's one of the best VR games I have seen so far this year. Shortly after the review was posted, Metro's official account on X informed me that it's adding an Arachnophobia mode.

Vertigo Games later posted an official announcement that this upcoming mode will be released in a post-launch update at an undetermined time:

We'll keep you informed when this update launches, so be sure to check back if you’re someone who will want or need this to enjoy this amazing narrative VR adventure.

Metro Awakening is out now on the Meta Quest platform, PlayStation VR2, Steam, and Viveport.