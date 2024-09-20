Meta cut the price of upgrading to Touch Pro controllers to $250.

Touch Pro controllers are included with Meta Quest Pro, but they're also compatible with Quest 2 and Quest 3, and will likely work with Quest 3S too.

Meta has been selling a Touch Pro controllers upgrade kit, which includes the controllers and a compact charging dock, for $300 since a few months after Quest Pro launched. Now almost two years later, the kit has been cut to $250.

Touch Pro controllers track themselves via three integrated cameras and a relatively powerful onboard chipset, meaning that unlike the Touch and Touch Plus controllers included with Quest 2 and Quest 3 respectively, tracking works at any angle regardless of where the headset is facing.

Touch Pro also has three haptic motors - a voice coil modulator (VCM) in the handle and LRAs under the index trigger and thumb rest - as well as finger curl and slide sensing on the index trigger.

Rather than taking an AA battery like all other Meta controllers, Touch Pro has an integrated non-removable battery and charges via pogo-pins, present on Quest Pro's dock and the compact charging dock included with the upgrade kit.

There are a few downsides of Touch Pro though. They take slightly longer to initialize tracking, they don't track quite as well in low light, and in warmer temperatures they can (albeit rarely) overheat.

At the new price, the cost of a Quest 3 with full range tracking controllers is now $750, and for Quest 3S this figure will seemingly be $550.