Meta is opening a permanent store in LA, and temporary pop-up spaces in New York and Las Vegas, to demo and sell its smart glasses and Quest headsets.

Called Meta Lab, this will be the company's second permanent store, joining the Burlingame store opened in 2022 right beside one of its main campuses.

The Los Angeles store will open on October 24, and is located on Melrose Avenue. Meta describes it as its "flagship" retail location and says it spans 20,000 square feet, with multiple levels "specifically designed to highlight the features and benefits of our hardware".

Meta says its full hardware lineup will be featured at the store, including Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2, Oakley Meta HSTN, Oakley Meta Vanguard, Meta Ray-Ban Display, Quest 3, and Quest 3S.

Meta Lab

Meta is also opening temporary "pop-up spaces" in New York and Las Vegas to demo its smart glasses:

The Vegas pop-up will be relatively small, a 560 square foot space inside the Wynn, and will open on October 16.

The New York 5th Avenue pop-up will be much larger, at 5000 square feet, and will open on November 13.

All four locations, the LA and Burlingame stores as well as the New York and Vegas pop-ups, will be selling an exclusive limited edition transparent Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 model with "brown mirror gold" lenses. Quantities are limited, so Meta recommends arriving on opening day if you want to secure a pair.

Meta Lab

Meta says it also plans to open a series of smart glasses "micro-stores", that may be similar to the hardware vending machines it had at Connect 2025. Snap tried that just under a decade ago for its original Spectacles smart glasses, but like the product itself, it didn't catch on.