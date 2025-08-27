Meta Doesn't Expect To Sell Many Units Of Its HUD Glasses

What Is Hypernova?

Hypernova is the codename for Meta's upcoming smart glasses with a small heads-up display (HUD) in one eye.

While Meta hasn't directly confirmed plans to soon launch HUD glasses, multiple executives have strongly hinted at it, and The Verge, The Information, The Financial Times, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman have all released reports claiming the launch is set for this year.

To be clear, this is not AR. The reports suggest that the small HUD will be used to show the time, weather, and notifications, to frame and preview photos, for turn-by-turn navigation, to show captions and translations of real-world speech, and to optionally display Meta AI responses as text instead of audio.

According to The Information, the addition of the HUD brings Hypernova to around 70 grams, compared to the 50 grams of Ray-Ban Meta glasses.

According to Gurman, Hypernova will be controlled by finger gestures from its long-in-development sEMG neural wristband, reportedly set to be included in the box.

In July, renders of Hypernova and its wristband were discovered in early firmware on a public Meta server, and an engraving visible in one of the renders seemingly revealed the product's name: Meta Celeste.