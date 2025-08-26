Meta's HUD Glasses Could Support Third-Party Apps

Meta has reached out to third-party developers to build "experimental apps" for its upcoming HUD glasses with sEMG wristband, CNBC reports.
This developer outreach relates to "particularly those who specialize in generative AI", the report notes, and Meta wants to use the apps to promote the glasses.
The report also includes interesting claims about the field of view of the HUD, and potential ergonomic issues of the sEMG wristband.
According to CNBC, the field of view of the HUD will be "about" 20 degrees. However, it doesn't say whether this is horizontal or diagonal. The field of view of most smart glasses is given diagonally. For example, Meta's Orion AR prototype has a 70-degree diagonal.
UploadVR's sources suggest that Meta's HUD glasses use a waveguide from Israeli company Lumus. Earlier this year Lumus revealed the Z-30, with a 30 degree diagonal field of view waveguide "compact enough to fit inside standard eyeglass frames, powerful enough to function in daylight, and efficient enough for all-day use".
As for the sEMG wristband, according to CNBC's sources, it won't fully work if it's worn too loosely, and may need to be told which arm it's on.
Meta has also encountered "issues" in testing relating to how it works "on men versus women", and how it works when covered by a sleeve, according to CNBC.
However, the report also notes that Meta has seen the robustness of its sEMG technology improve as it collects more data and trains improved machine learning models.
Meta Connect 2025 will take place from September 17, and we expect Meta to announce Celeste and open preorders for shipping in October, assuming it doesn't get delayed.
In April, Bloomberg reported that some Meta employees were working weekends to ship the HUD glasses on time. Just over three weeks from now, we should know whether these efforts succeeded.
What Is Hypernova?
Hypernova is the codename for Meta's upcoming smart glasses with a small heads-up display (HUD) in one eye.
While Meta hasn't directly confirmed plans to soon launch HUD glasses, multiple executives have strongly hinted at it, and The Verge, The Information, The Financial Times, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman have all released reports claiming the launch is set for this year.
To be clear, this is not AR. The reports suggest that the small HUD will be used to show the time, weather, and notifications, to frame and preview photos, for turn-by-turn navigation, to show captions and translations of real-world speech, and to optionally display Meta AI responses as text instead of audio.
According to The Information, the addition of the HUD brings Hypernova to around 70 grams, compared to the 50 grams of Ray-Ban Meta glasses.
According to Gurman, Hypernova will be controlled by finger gestures from its long-in-development sEMG neural wristband, reportedly set to be included in the box.
In July, renders of Hypernova and its wristband were discovered in early firmware on a public Meta server, and an engraving visible in one of the renders seemingly revealed the product's name: Meta Celeste.