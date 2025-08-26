Meta's HUD Glasses Could Support Third-Party Apps

Meta has reached out to third-party developers to build "experimental apps" for its upcoming HUD glasses with sEMG wristband, CNBC reports.

This developer outreach relates to "particularly those who specialize in generative AI", the report notes, and Meta wants to use the apps to promote the glasses.

The report also includes interesting claims about the field of view of the HUD, and potential ergonomic issues of the sEMG wristband.

According to CNBC, the field of view of the HUD will be "about" 20 degrees. However, it doesn't say whether this is horizontal or diagonal. The field of view of most smart glasses is given diagonally. For example, Meta's Orion AR prototype has a 70-degree diagonal.

UploadVR's sources suggest that Meta's HUD glasses use a waveguide from Israeli company Lumus. Earlier this year Lumus revealed the Z-30, with a 30 degree diagonal field of view waveguide "compact enough to fit inside standard eyeglass frames, powerful enough to function in daylight, and efficient enough for all-day use".

As for the sEMG wristband, according to CNBC's sources, it won't fully work if it's worn too loosely, and may need to be told which arm it's on.

Meta has also encountered "issues" in testing relating to how it works "on men versus women", and how it works when covered by a sleeve, according to CNBC.

However, the report also notes that Meta has seen the robustness of its sEMG technology improve as it collects more data and trains improved machine learning models.

Meta Connect 2025 will take place from September 17, and we expect Meta to announce Celeste and open preorders for shipping in October, assuming it doesn't get delayed.

In April, Bloomberg reported that some Meta employees were working weekends to ship the HUD glasses on time. Just over three weeks from now, we should know whether these efforts succeeded.