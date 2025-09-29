Meta's Latest Game Is A Non-VR Horizon Worlds Shooter

Meta's latest first-party game is a Horizon Worlds shooter only playable on mobile and web, not in VR.

It's called Super Strike, and comes from Ouro Interactive, the studio Meta set up a few years ago to build high-quality Horizon Worlds games.

Ouro built the flagship shooter experience of Horizon Worlds, Super Rumble. Released in 2023, it was one of the first worlds to use the desktop editor, rather than being created inside VR, and it's playable on all platforms that support Horizon Worlds, including VR.

That its new Super Strike game does not support VR is another step in Meta's ongoing diversification of Reality Labs from a purely XR focus to a wider ambition of being a popular smartphone gaming platform, competing with Roblox, Rec Room, Fortnite, and app store games, not just a social VR platform.

All Horizon Worlds worlds have been accessible on mobile and web since last year. And this year we've seen the launch of a number of worlds not playable in VR, first from third-party creators, and now from Meta itself.

Meta has fostered and encouraged the third-party worlds, awarding their creators a total of $2 million across two competitions this year so far.

The first, called the Mobile Genre Showdown, awarded $100,000, $30,000, and $20,000 each respectively in June to the first, second, and third place winners across five genres, as well as $15,000 each to the winners of 15 special categories.

The second, called Elevate Your Mobile World, awarded $100,000, $60,000, and $50,000 in August to the first, second, and third place winners of "Most Satisfying Progression System" and "Most Sharable Moments", as well as $20,000 each to multiple winners of 14 new special categories.

Meta has also made it possible to access Horizon Worlds almost instantly from links inside Instagram and Facebook, without needing any other app installed.

Earlier this year, Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth declared that "we are still investing massively in VR gaming and don't plan to stop", and Meta's Director of Games Chris Pruett claimed that the company funded over 100 VR & mixed reality titles that shipped in 2024, as well as over 200 currently in "active production". The company is also set to launch Deadpool VR in November, in collaboration with Marvel Games, its next blockbuster after Batman: Arkham Shadow.

Still, the company's priorities are clearly shifting, and declining Quest headset sales could see Meta's content funding decisions change even further.

But will non-VR shooters, social media integration, and millions of dollars of creator prizes really turn Horizon Worlds into the next Fortnite, or will this be the real legendary misadventure of Meta?