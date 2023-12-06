Meta Horizon Worlds now supports members-only worlds, enabling the platform to be used by clubs, groups, and communities.

Members-only worlds are persistent, so continue to exist even when no one is online in Horizon Worlds. Creators can choose to publicly list them so anyone can place a request to become a member, or set them as unlisted so membership is only available through invitation.

Each world can have up to 150 members, of which 25 can be online concurrently.

Members-only worlds are moderated very differently to public worlds. World creators can assign other people as admins, and can decide to only allow the world to be visitable when at least one admin is present. Members can file reports of rule breaking to a dashboard the world creator and admins see, instead of only being able to report to Meta.

Members-only worlds are only available to users over 18, so can't include children.

It's clear that Meta is continuing to invest heavily in Horizon Worlds, recently bringing it to mobile and web and building a first-party studio to ship high quality games inside it. And whether Quest buyers want Horizon or not, Meta is pushing it throughout the headset's software.