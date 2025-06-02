Warplanes: Battles over Pacific and Border Bots VR are the Meta Horizon+ monthly redeemable games for June 2025 on Quest.

What Is Meta Horizon+? The Meta Horizon+ subscription lets you redeem two pre-selected games each month, alongside a rotating selection of titles in its Games Catalog. It was previously called Meta Quest+ until its rebranding in May 2025. Redeeming these monthly games ensures continued access while your subscription remains active. Should you cancel your membership, previously redeemed games become accessible again if you resubscribe. Horizon+ is available on Quest 2, Quest Pro, Quest 3, and Quest 3S.

This also marks the first new month where the subscription service has been called Meta Horizon+, following a recent rebranding from its previous name Meta Quest+.

Available now for subscribers until June 30, 2025, here's what you can download.

Warplanes: Battles over Pacific

The second entry in Home Net Games' dogfighter trilogy, Warplanes: Battles over Pacific sees you leading the charge during World War II as you fight the Japanese Empire using one of 15 available aircraft. This includes a single player campaign, a PvP multiplayer mode, and co-op missions you can play with friends.

Border Bots VR

Border Bots VR is a comedic sci-fi puzzle sim where you play as a human border control agent inspecting robots from Paw Print Games and vTime Ltd. When it launched last year, we considered it to be a “thoroughly entertaining adventure” that mixes Job Simulator with Papers, Please, awarding 4/5 stars in our review.

Horizon+ Games Catalog

Horizon+ also offers a games catalog of Quest titles that any subscribers can play. Here's the full Games Catalog library as of June 2, 2025:

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs

Asgard's Wrath 2

BAM

Broken Edge

Cook-Out

Cosmonious High

Cubism

Deisim

Demeo

Dungeons of Eternity

Elven Assassin

Espire 2: Stealth Operatives

Garden of the Sea

Guardians Frontline

Home Sports

In Death: Unchained

Medieval Dynasty New Settlement

Mini Motor Racing X

Onward

Premium Bowling

Puzzling Places

Red Matter

Shattered

Swarm

Sweet Surrender

Synth Riders

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Climb 2

Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street

Titans Clinic

Walkabout Mini Golf

Meta Horizon+ costs $8 per month or $60 annually.