Meta Connect Sale Discounts Asgard's Wrath 2 & More On Quest

The Meta Horizon Store is running a Connect Sale for the rest of this week.
With Meta Connect 2025 starting today, hundreds of titles are on sale on Quest's app store.
One notable deal is a bundle offering for the apocalyptic VR shooters Metro Awakening and Arizona Sunshine 2. Meta is selling the shooters together for $30, over 60% off the $80 it normally costs to buy the two games together.
When it comes to regular discounts, Meta's blockbuster VR RPG Asgard's Wrath 2 is on sale for $39, a 35% discount from its regular $60 price.
There are far too many games on sale to list them all, but here's a selection of some of the key titles and their discount in the Meta Connect Sale:
- Asgard's Wrath 2: $39 (35% off regular $60 price)
- Into The Radius 2: $32 (20% off regular $40 price)
- RUINSMAGUS: $15 (57% off regular $35 price)
- Figmin XR | Mixed Reality: $20 (33% off regular $30 price)
- Dungeons Of Eternity: $20 (33% off regular $30 price)
- TRIANGLE STRATEGY: $18 (40% off regular $30 price)
- Townsmen VR: $11 (63% off regular $30 price)
- Marvel's Iron Man VR: $22 (27% off regular $30 price)
- Clay Hunt VR: $20 (33% off regular $30 price)
- Skydive Sim - Skydiving Simulator: $23 (23% off regular $30 price)
- Hellsweeper VR: $12 (60% off regular $30 price)
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection: $18 (40% off regular $30 price)
- The Climb: $15 (50% off regular $30 price)
- Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition: $12 (60% off regular $30 price)
- Vox Machinae: $15 (50% off regular $30 price)
- Stranger Things VR: $19 (24% off regular $25 price)
- HAX: $20 (20% off regular $25 price)
- Genotype: $18 (28% off regular $25 price)
- Darksword: Battle Eternity: $10 (60% off regular $25 price)
The sale ends just before the midnight between Sunday and Monday in the Pacific Time Zone, 11:59pm PT on September 21.
The main Meta Connect 2025 keynote is at 5pm PT today. UploadVR will be on-site at Meta's HQ, and we'll endeavor to bring you full coverage of all the biggest announcements.