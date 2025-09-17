Meta Connect Sale Discounts Asgard's Wrath 2 & More On Quest

The Meta Horizon Store is running a Connect Sale for the rest of this week.

With Meta Connect 2025 starting today, hundreds of titles are on sale on Quest's app store.

One notable deal is a bundle offering for the apocalyptic VR shooters Metro Awakening and Arizona Sunshine 2. Meta is selling the shooters together for $30, over 60% off the $80 it normally costs to buy the two games together.

When it comes to regular discounts, Meta's blockbuster VR RPG Asgard's Wrath 2 is on sale for $39, a 35% discount from its regular $60 price.

There are far too many games on sale to list them all, but here's a selection of some of the key titles and their discount in the Meta Connect Sale:

The sale ends just before the midnight between Sunday and Monday in the Pacific Time Zone, 11:59pm PT on September 21.

The main Meta Connect 2025 keynote is at 5pm PT today. UploadVR will be on-site at Meta's HQ, and we'll endeavor to bring you full coverage of all the biggest announcements.