Max Mustard Leaps onto PlayStation VR2 in October

In addition to its previous Quest release earlier this year, Max Mustard hits PlayStation VR2 in early October.

While players on Meta Quest have been able to enjoy Max Mustard since March, the VR 3D Platformer is finally starting to drop on more platforms - with the title dropping for PlayStation VR2 in October. In addition to the release date, developer Toast Interactive also released a new trailer for the PSVR 2 version of the game:

While Max Mustard is also slated to release on Steam down the line, today's announcement is exclusively for Sony's current-gen headset on PlayStation 5. Unfortunately this means that although PC players can now use the PSVR 2 with Steam, they'll have to wait a little longer to play Max Mustard on the platform.

Max Mustard sports 40 levels utilizing a mix of 3rd-person platforming and first-person power-ups to help Max along her adventure, including taking down four bosses that aim to challenge your knowledge accrued from previous levels. Players can also upgrade Max and your own movesets, as they progress through the game.

Max Mustard is currently available for Quest. The game will be available for PSVR 2 starting on October 3.