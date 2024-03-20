Mannequin Open Alpha Hits SideQuest With New Levels & Features

Mannequin reaches SideQuest in open alpha with new levels and features.

Supporting up to five players in 2v3 matches, Mannequin tasks two Agents with hunting down shape-shifting aliens called Mannequins. Previously only accessible via the official Mannequin Discord server, Fast Travel Games confirms the open alpha for its asymmetrical VR multiplayer game is out now on SideQuest. We also got a new gameplay sneak peek, which you can watch below:

Previously featuring two maps and an early version of the social lobby, this new update lets you find friends in custom games. Two new maps - Broken Bunker and Last Resort, replace the existing maps. Finally, the lobby gets a new area, changed tutorial and performance/balance tweaks.

We praised Mannequin during Gamescom 2023. Testing a pre-alpha build, we considered it a "really engaging" multiplayer game.

Despite the limited posing offered by current technology, the game's core concept is one we haven't seen done like before in VR. Even if it borrows mechanics from the prop hunt concept, there's enough transformation and novelty in adapting it for VR to result in something that feels fresh and original, hopefully with a decent amount of depth to it as well.

Mannequin launches this year for Quest, PC VR and PSVR 2, reaching early access first in Spring 2024. You can access the open alpha now via SideQuest.