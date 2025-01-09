Survival Horror Game MADiSON VR Is Now Available On Quest

Survival horror hit MADiSON VR is now available on Quest.

Seen in last month's UploadVR Winter Showcase, publisher Perp Games and developer Bloodious Games confirmed psychological horror game MADiSON VR would launch on Quest soon. Having previously debuted on PC VR and PS VR2 in May, the standalone port initially targeted a December launch before being quietly delayed. Here's the previous trailer.

Centered around a young boy called Luca, MADiSON VR sees you awaken inside an unusual house with your family massacred. Navigating a creepy mansion as you solve occult puzzles, you're armed with a possessed instant camera as you face the spirit of an evil murderer, who wants you to complete a sinister decades-old ritual.

While we've yet to go hands-on with the Quest port, we praised MADiSON VR in our review for the PS VR2 version. Though we criticized the “obtuse puzzles,” we considered this flatscreen adaptation to be a “truly stellar horror game.”

As someone who played the original MADiSON, I had an inkling of what happens in each section of the roughly six-to-seven-hour campaign, but nothing could thoroughly prepare me for the VR experience. Every creaking floorboard, every audible thump in a corner, and every malicious whisper caused mounting dread and an atmosphere like no other.

MADiSON VR is out now for Quest 2 and the Quest 3 family, though Quest Pro isn't supported. Elsewhere, it's also available on PS VR2 and Steam.