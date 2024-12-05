MADiSON VR Will Haunt Meta Quest Headsets Soon

MADiSON VR will launch on the Meta Quest platform soon.

As seen during today’s UploadVR Winter Showcase, Bloodious Games is bringing its psychological horror game MADiSON VR to Quest. The tormenting experience made the jump(scare) from the flatscreen to VR earlier this year, debuting on PC VR and PS VR2 in May. You can see this in action below.

0:00 / 0:58 1×

MADiSON first launched on PC in July 2022 and joins a growing lineage of horror games receiving VR support or ports, following in the footsteps of games like Resident Evil 4 Remake.

For those who haven’t yet embarked on this bone-chilling experience, MADiSON VR centers around Luca, a young boy who awakens in a haunted stately house with his hands covered in blood. From that jilting point on, you’ll navigate the mansion as the tormented teen, solving a litany of occult puzzles with a creeping poltergeist in tow. Using a cursed Polaroid camera, your wits, and likely some meditative breathing, you’ll attempt to complete a decades-old ritual.