Hide the Corpse Is Coming To PS VR2 & Steam Too In 2025

The absurd physics-based puzzle game Hide the Corpse is expanding to PlayStation VR2 and Steam after a successful launch on Quest.

Hide the Corpse tasks players with its eponymous objective; players have four minutes to hide a corpse before the nosy cops arrive and spoil everything. The game's real-time physics and increasingly absurd scenarios make dragging, lifting, and stuffing the dead weight as stressful and challenging as it sounds.

When Hide the Corpse launched in September of 2024, we praised the game's originality, calling it "one of the best puzzle games with a unique premise, and it's only possible in virtual reality."

0:00 / 1:00 1× The Quest trailer for Hide The Corpse.

For more insight into the absurd gameplay of Hide the Corpse, see our full impressions.