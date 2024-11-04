Heroes Battle: Darksword Offers Free 1v1 VR Tabletop Strategy On Quest

Heroes Battle: Darksword is a new free-to-play 1v1 VR tabletop strategy game, and it's out now in early access on Quest.

Developed by COM2US ROCA, Heroes Battle: Darksword is a multiplayer spin-off from the dark fantasy action RPG Darksword: Battle Eternity, which initially launched last year before expanding to multiple platforms. Using the same characters from the prior game, this deckbuilding strategy game sees you controlling units across the board to destroy an enemy tower.

0:00 / 0:40 1×

Detailed in a launch post, Heroes Battle: Darksword uses a ranking and tier progression system for unlocking rewards across a 'Hero Pass.' Each character offers "unique traits" and you can also cast spells across the battlefield. Mixed reality gameplay and optional hand tracking controls are both supported, too.

Heroes Battle: Darksword is available now on the Meta Quest platform, supporting Quest 2, Pro, and the Quest 3 family.