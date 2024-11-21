Green Hell VR Co-Op Mode Coming December 16 On Quest & PS VR2

The co-op expansion for survival game Green Hell VR launches next month as a free update for Meta Quest and PS VR2 players.

Developed by Incuvo, Green Hell VR dumps players into a sweltering jungle, challenging them to survive the countless perils of the Amazonian rain forest. The new co-op expansion builds on the game's significant solo challenges, allowing teams of up to four survivors to play together.

Players will arm themselves with melee weapons to fend off the frightful fauna of the forest, help each other through medical emergencies (a delight for those who have ever wanted to pluck a leech off of a friend's backside), and work together to build shelter against the elements.

While Green Hell VR is also available on Steam, it's worth remembering that version is a significantly different from the Meta Quest and PS VR2 editions. As such, this co-op expansion has not yet been confirmed for Steam.

Green Hell VR is available now on Meta Quest and PS VR2, while the PC VR edition is available via Steam.