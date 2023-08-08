Gran Turismo 7 Will Soon Let You Drive An Ambulance

Gran Turismo 7 received a new update earlier tonight, adding a Toyota Ambulance Himedic '21 and three other cars.

Update 1.36 marks the latest Gran Turismo 7 content update, and Polyphony Digitial is celebrating this month's release of the Gran Turismo movie. From August 7 until September 28, the Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 ’18 can be redeemed for free. A new livery based on the film's GT-R will also become available from Brand Central.

Timing up with the World Series Showdown 2023, a new in-game campaign lets you predict the winning 'Manufacturers Cup' and 'Nations Cup' teams for credits. You can also find a separate gift campaign, awarding a 6-star roulette ticket and early access to the Toyota Ambulance Himedic '21 for watching the event stream. Otherwise, the Himedic becomes available in late September.

PlayStation Blog also confirms update 1.36 introduces the Chevrolet Corvette (C1) ‘58, Maserati MC20 ‘20 and Toyota GR Corolla MORIZO Edition ‘22. Like the Himedic, anyone entering the Toyota Gazoo Racing GT Cup 2023 can try the Corolla early before it releases in late September. Rounding out this patch is three new GT Café Extra Menus, alongside a new Scape titled 'Fire Station'

Gran Turismo 7 is out now on PSVR 2, and update 1.36 went live just a few hours ago.