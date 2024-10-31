Ghost Town Is A New Supernatural Puzzle Adventure From The Room VR Studio

Ghost Town is a new supernatural VR puzzle adventure coming soon to Quest, Steam, and PS VR2.

Developed by Fireproof Games, best known for The Room VR: A Dark Matter, Ghost Town has been in development for nearly four years and begins with the supernatural sights of London in 1983. Heading up a paranormal detective agency with your flatmate, you play as Edith Penrose, who finds her world turned upside down after her brother goes missing.

Following clues to his whereabouts, you'll visit a remote Scottish Island to uncover this mystery. Ghost Town promises tactile puzzles, spellcasting and summoning troubled spirits to help them move onto the next world. Fireproof states you'll explore various locations with a torch lighting your way, meeting a diverse range of characters "both living and dead" to discover the secrets behind these hauntings.

"Use a combination of wits, mystical knowledge and ancient magic to help Edith glimpse beyond our world, see the unseen and overcome the unearthly puzzles placed in her way," states the studio on Steam. Other promised features include a selection of VR comfort settings, dynamic spatial 3D sound effects, and multi-language support.

Ghost Town is "coming soon" to the Meta Quest platform, Steam, and PS VR2.