A new trailer for Gazzlers premiered today at the UploadVR Summer Showcase and though the footage looks pretty familiar, the game has made a few pivots since we last covered it.

When we last discussed Gazzlers in December 2021 it was announced as a cooperative on-rails shooter from Odders Lab. Planned for PC VR in early access with a full release coming the year after, that's alongside a launch for Quest, Pico 4 and PlayStation platforms.

However, fast forward a year and a half and some changes have been made. According to the official site, Gazzlers is now a single-player experience – not co-operative multiplayer. The site also confirms that the game is "nearing the end of development." Speaking to UploadVR directly, Odders Lab issued this statement:

When we started working on GAZZLERS, we indeed considered implementing co-op into our game. We soon felt however that our focus should be on the enemies, weapons, and the roguelite design, and at the end of the day it was simply a matter of choosing the right direction for a team of our size and resources.

Our leaderboards will still be a part of the game, so there's still a social aspect to it. We love multiplayer games and we definitely want to make some in the future, but for our first game we decided to shift the focus to other parts of the game design we deemed more important to the title.

The Steam page now describes the game as an "on-rails arcade shooter that features a roguelite-inspired encounter system" that will see you "complete challenges, collect scrap, upgrade your skills, and take on the Pilgrimage once more, discovering new lands, enemies, and weapons!"

Gazzlers arrives later this year for Quest 2, Pico 4, PC VR and PSVR 2.