ForeVR Cornhole brings the lawn game to Steam next week, coinciding with a free-to-play revamp.

Following on from Pool and Bowl, ForeVR Games is bringing Cornhole to PC VR as previously announced. Released on Quest 2 last September, this adaptation sees players throwing bean bags onto a raised, angled board. Landing on the board scores one point, while throwing the bean bag into the hole earns three points. Cross-play functionality is also supported between PC VR and Quest.

Originally priced at $14.99, this free-to-play update provides 5 bags and 5 boards each free of charge. Additional customization and features can be unlocked for $9.99, while anyone that previously purchased Cornhole can access this bonus content for free. Additional "premium halls" are also available and, like before, you can expand your collection with 50 customizable bags and boards.

"The decision to make Cornhole free-to-play was a natural next step for us,” said Marcus Segal, ForeVR CEO and co-founder in a prepared statement.

ForeVR Cornhole is available next week on SteamVR, and it's available now on Quest.