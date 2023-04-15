Fantavision 202x Gets Surprise PC VR Port, Out This Month

AD

Fantavision 202x, a reboot of the PS2 puzzle game, will receive a surprise PC VR version later this month.

One of the many PSVR 2 launch games back in February, Fantavision 202x comes from developer Cosmo Machia, who’s licenced the IP and taken over development duties from the now-defunct Japan Studio. A puzzle game about catching fireworks of the same color, the Steam page confirms that much like the PS5 and PSVR 2 release, PC VR support is optional. You can watch the trailer below:

Announced last December alongside five more PSVR 2 games from Japanese developers, here’s the official Fantavision 202x description, courtesy of PlayStation Blog:

The basic goal of the game is to catch at least three fireworks of the same color and shoot them into the night sky. You can also catch fireworks of different colors at the same time by using Wild Fireworks and shoot them with Daisy Chain, which combines multiple colors, and collect items to start the bonus mode Starmine. In PS VR2, you catch fireworks by aiming at them and pulling the trigger, and shoot them with the Circle button.

Fantavision 202x arrives on PC VR via Steam on April 27, and it’s available now on PS5 and PSVR 2 for $29.99.