Room-scale VR platformer Eye of the Temple got a Quest 3 update with increased refresh rate, real-time shadows, and more.

Released on Quest last year, Eye of the Temple recently received a Quest 3 patch. Running at 72fps on Quest 2, the Quest 3 edition now runs at "90fps almost everywhere, 80fps in three areas."

Texture resolutions have also been improved, and real-time shadows from your torch have been added. Fixed foveated rendering was also disabled to enable "higher resolution and greater clarity in areas of the screen that were less clear before."

The Quest 3 update follows January's news that Eye of the Temple wasn't profitable until the Quest release. Developer Rune Skovbo Johansen confirmed that sales from the initial SteamVR release only covered 40% of his investment, becoming profitable two years later when Quest sales raised this to 140%.

We gave Eye of the Temple top marks in our review last year. Describing it as "a triumphant room-scale platformer," we consider it one of the best Meta Quest 3 games currently available:

Eye of the Temple is a masterclass in VR-first design. It takes the responsibility of managing a guardian away from the player and ingeniously absolves the problem by weaving it into the very fabric of the game's mechanics... It's a release that demonstrates how intelligent design can work within the constraints of current technology, while ultimately sacrificing very little to do so.

Eye of the Temple is available on Meta Quest and SteamVR.