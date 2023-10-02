Espire 1 Convergence Update Gives PC VR Parity With Quest

Espire 1: VR Operative receives a major PC VR update, providing almost complete feature parity with Quest.

Released in 2019, Espire 1: VR Operative received a sequel with Espire 2 last year but developer Digital Lode isn't done with the original yet. Called the 'Convergence Update,' it brings the previously Quest-exclusive 1.7, 1.8 and 1.9 updates to Steam and Rift. That includes new challenges, weapons and an environment, UI changes and support for newer VR headsets.

However, Convergence doesn't provide PC VR complete feature parity despite coming close, and a press release confirms some challenges will remain Quest exclusive. "We are unable to support the Quest-exclusive “Oculus Challenges” feature on PC as that feature only works on the Quest platform," states the studio.

As for why these updates are so far apart between both platforms, Digital Lode addressed this last month in an official apology:

We sincerely apologise for the very long time it’s taken to get this update to you. When we did our 1.7 update in late 2020, it included a major Unreal Engine upgrade that broke many things in Espire. We struggled to allocate the time + resources required to address the issues on the PC version of the game. A small team at Lode have been working on this update in short bursts to bring it to players. The team has been unable to address this sooner as we have been stretched thin on other projects. This is not the fault of the talented team at [Digital Lode] but at the top leadership level.

Espire 1: VR Operative is available now on the Meta Quest platform, Steam, Rift and PSVR for $19.99.