Doctor Who: The Edge Of Time PlayStation VR2 Listing Emerges

A new PlayStation Store listing confirms Doctor Who: The Edge of Time is coming to PSVR 2.

Initially launched in 2019, Doctor Who: The Edge Of Time sees you portray an unnamed companion for Jodie Whittaker's 13th Doctor. While an official announcement hasn't been made, the store listing confirms a PSVR 2 port is in development that includes the Time Lord Victorious DLC. However, the page doesn't reveal any headset-specific upgrades or a release window.

Though Playstack published the initial release back in 2019, the listing states developer Maze Theory has taken over publishing duties. This likely means there won't be a free upgrade for existing PSVR owners, though that remains unconfirmed. We've contacted Maze Theory for further details and we'll update this article if we learn more.

We had mixed opinions in our Doctor Who: The Edge Of Time review. While we believed the experience "lives and dies" by its fan service with some "great VR-infused moments," we believed it often feels too safe.

The Edge of Time settles for bringing the series’ most tried and true elements directly into headsets in hopes of winning over dedicated fans. It plays more like a rejected episode of the TV series rather than something that fully embraces its platform. The Who faithful be satisfied in that safety, I suspect, but I personally can’t help but wish this was a little more dangerous.

Doctor Who: The Edge of Time is available on PSVR, Quest and Steam.