DigiGods Cats & Kaijus Update Arrives Today On Quest

DigiGods is welcoming new cosmetics, maps and more in the Cats and Kaijus update today.

Developed by Squido Studio, DigiGods is a VR/MR social sandbox that allows players to platform and battle through bespoke cartoonish environments. Inspired by Roblox & Garry's Mod, the physics-based multiplayer is serving up more customizable content with its new Cats and Kaijus update.

This update features two new skins to customize your character with: Evil DigiGod and Action DigiGod. There are also two new turrets to use in battle: the Flamethrower Turret engulfs wide areas in flames, while the Laser Turret hits opponents with sharp damage from afar. This also includes three new Warzone maps, which offer fresh obstacles and terrain varieties to take on with friends.

DigiGods received a sizable weapons overhaul earlier this year with the Warzone update, which aimed to improve ballistics and weapon recoil, among other gameplay tweaks. Developers Squido Studio said the update would provide “an enhanced weapon feel, precision controls, and heightened satisfaction.”

The Cats and Kaijus content will be available for Quest today, and can be purchased in-game with the DigiGods' premium currency K-OS. The new Warzone maps do not come at any additional cost.