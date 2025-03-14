Social VR/MR Sandbox DigiGods Overhauls Gunplay With Warzone Update

DigiGods, the free-to-play social VR/MR sandbox, received its “most ambitious” patch yet with the upcoming Warzone update.

Out now on Quest, the Warzone update for DigiGods promises to fully revamp the sandbox game's gunplay system. Developer Squido Studio states this latest content update provides “an enhanced weapon feel, precision controls, and heightened satisfaction,” promising improvements to ballistics and weapon recoil. Further adjustments include other new weapons and destructible building blocks.

This update also introduces three paid Warzone bundles at $15 each, each of which comes with 5,000 K-OS premium currency. The Assault Bundle adds an assault rifle variant with a tactical operator cosmetic kit, while the Sniper Bundle features a laser rifle with stealth-inspired cosmetics. Finally, the Medic Bundle provides a “specialized support weapon” and battlefield medic outfit.

DigiGods is available now for the Meta Quest platform.