Dead Hook arrives on PC VR, PSVR 2 and Pico next month.

Published by Joy Way, Dead Hook is a VR FPS roguelike that takes clear inspiration from Doom. Set on the planet Resaract, you play as Adam Stone, a mercenary, smuggler and thief who must shoot his way through demon hordes. Following last year's release on Quest and the subsequent 'Tear Apart' update, that's now receiving a multiplatform release this February.

In a press release, Joy Way outlined performance differences across each platform. The SteamVR version runs at 90Hz, PSVR 2 reaches 120Hz without reprojection, while both versions promise upgrades like higher resolution, better draw distance, more complex lighting and post-processing effects. As for Pico, that runs similarly to Quest at 72Hz.

We recommended Joy Way's roguelike shooter in our Dead Hook review last June, offering strong praise for its combat and soundtrack.

Dead Hook sets the bar for intense, fast-paced and visceral combat on Quest. While it does little to innovate in the increasingly-crowded roguelike genre, it nonetheless features an excellent assortment of tried and tested mechanics that stand shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the genre’s best.

Dead Hook reaches SteamVR, PSVR 2, and Pico headsets on February 8. Elsewhere, it's out now on the Meta Quest platform for $19.99.