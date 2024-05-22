Pet A Capybara In Capy Oasis On Quest Headsets

Capy Oasis gets right to the point in its description making clear you can pet a capybara with your own hands.

The description elaborates further: “Capybara Capybara Capybara Capybara, Ca-py-bara!” Also, "you'll learn educational facts about these critters while you interact with them in a rich, immersive environment."

Don Hopper checked it out to confirm:

Available now as an early access release on the Quest Store, Capy Oasis is in development from Soaring Roc Studio. The developer notes on X they are learning from feedback and have a good start toward making “this the ultimate Capybara virtual pet experience”. Support is listed for Quest 2, Quest 3, and Quest Pro.