Trebuchet’s fantasy multiplayer dueling game, Broken Edge, reaches PSVR 2 next month.

A 1v1 dueling game with offline solo play and online multiplayer, Broken Edge features eight playable fighters with a ninth, the Ronin, on the way. Unlike most VR combat games, Broken Edge values strategic finesse over brute force, and you must destroy your opponent's weapon before you can kill them.

On PSVR 2, Broken Edge supports adaptive triggers, which will activate when gripping a hilt or unsheathing your blade, alongside haptic feedback when swords clash. Trebuchet confirmed to UploadVR that eye tracking is also used for easy item selection in menus, instead of head movement.

We enjoyed Broken Edge in our recommended review last year, praising the tough but strategic gameplay and pastel color visuals.

Between its unique visuals and strategic gameplay, Broken Edge is an enjoyable 1v1 fighter that mostly strikes true. What seems like a simple multiplayer experience hides surprising depth, and earning those wins feels highly satisfying. If all you’re after is a colorful action game, I’d suggest looking elsewhere, but Trebuchet’s latest game rewards patience.

Broken Edge arrives on September 19 on PSVR 2 for $14.99, offering a 33% pre-order discount. Elsewhere, it's available now on the Meta Quest platform and SteamVR.