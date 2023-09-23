Team17 reveals Border Bots VR is delayed until next year, citing a desire to release simultaneously on all platforms.

Following its re-emergence last month, Border Bots VR sees you playing as a human border agent tasked with ensuring that robots have necessary clearance to enter the city. The game was set to release on September 28 for PSVR 2 and PC VR, with a Quest 2 version scheduled to come later in early 2024. However, Team17 confirmed that the PSVR 2 and PC VR releases will now be pushed back to next year to ensure a simultaneous release on all platforms.

Here's the full statement:

We’ve made the decision to move the release date for Border Bots VR to 8th February 2024. This is to ensure the game launches simultaneously on all our planned platforms, SteamVR, PSVR 2, and Meta Quest 2, so that all our players can experience the game at the same time. We apologise for any disappointment and look forward to sharing the game with everyone when it releases early next year.

We had positive impressions in our exclusive Border Bots VR preview last month on PSVR 2. Comparing it to Startenders and Job Simulator, we called it "easily one of our most anticipated VR titles," calling it a "wholly engaging" and "refreshingly polished" experience while praising the setting and interactions across this world.

Border Bots VR now arrives on February 8th for the Meta Quest platform, SteamVR and PSVR 2. You can read more about the game in our preview below.