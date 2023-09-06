Stamps At The Ready: Border Bots Releases On PSVR 2 & PC VR This Month

Developed by vTime Games and published by renowned studio Team17, Border Bots will prepare its papers for inspection later this month on PSVR 2 and PC VR.

The game is set to land on PlayStation and SteamVR on September 28, presenting an adorable, robot-ified take on border patrol that's packed with witty humor.

A lighthearted take on a robot-led future, Border Bots VR arrives on Sept 28th for #PSVR2 & #SteamVR.



🏙️ Explore a futuristic megacity

🤖 Interact with quirky robots

🧩 Solve daily-expanding puzzles



Part-Job Simulator, part-Startenders, we gave Border Bots a try last month and come away quite impressed. There's a great level of polish to what we've played so far, packed with clever details and engaging gameplay that really puts the pressure on as the levels progress.

The main premise of Border Bots sees you, a human, manning the border booth in a futuristic city, inspecting robots as they approach your counter and approving or denying for entry. You'll be keeping an eye out for odd physical attributes, banned models, incorrect form details or other anomalies before stamping the robot's border form with a tick or a cross and sending them on their way.

Border Bots will launch on PSVR 2 and PC VR on September 28, with a release on Quest headset set for "early next year." You can read more about the game below in our preview from last month.