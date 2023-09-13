Skydance Interactive announced today that Arashi: Castles of Sin - Final Cut will release on November 16 for PSVR 2, PC VR and Quest headsets.

In terms of Quest models, the release from Skydance only specifically mentions Quest 2 in relation to the November release date (though by nature of cross-compatibility, Quest Pro will be supported by default as well).

In relation to the Quest 3 version, Skydance simple says it's "coming soon." Whether that's because that version will arrive later than other platforms on November 16 or simply because a pre-November 16 headset release date is still TBC by Meta, we don't know. That said, the latter seems more likely. We reached out to Skydance for clarification and will update if we receive a response.

This Final Cut release of Arashi: Castles of Sin brings an upgraded version of the previously PSVR-exclusive to current gen headsets, featuring a mix of stealth and sword combat gameplay.

We went hands-on with this new version of Arashi on PSVR 2 last month at Gamescom. Ultimately, we enjoyed our time with the game but found it be held back in some key areas that haven't been properly adapted in the transition to current gen headsets. We called it an entertaining upgraded marred by last-gen hangovers:

Despite [the hangovers], there is still an entertaining game to be found here – and perhaps one that many didn't get to experience when it first released. The original PSVR release of Arashi wasn't perfect, and it seems like the same might apply to this 'definitive' Final Cut. It's a testament that despite the disappointing last-gen hangovers, I'm still looking forward to the final release. Here's hoping that Skydance and Endeavour can make some further adjustments before the game ships later this year.

You can read more in our hands-on from last week.

Arashi: Castles of Sin – Final Cut releases for Quest 2, Quest Pro, PSVR 2 and PC VR headsets on November 16, available to wishlist now.