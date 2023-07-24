Apple will start loaning Vision Pro kits to approved developers.

Developers need to submit an application, agree to terms and have an Apple developer account in order to be considered.

"Applications will be reviewed and priority will be given to applicants creating an app that takes advantage of visionOS features and capabilities," according to Apple's developer site.

Devs need to detail the development skills of their team and existing apps. Successful applicants will get help setting up the device as well as "check-ins with Apple experts for UI design and development guidance, and help refining your app."

The device needs to be returned upon request.

Back during the June announcement, Apple said it would open developer kit applications and offer compatibility evaluations as well developer labs to help approved developers on the path to release on Vision Pro. A few weeks later, Apple released the software development kit with a Mac-based simulator devs could use to begin work for the headset without hardware in hand to test it on.

Apple Vision Pro releases in early 2024 for $3500.