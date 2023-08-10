Acron: Attack of the Squirrels Comes To Pico Today

Four years after its initial release, Acron: Attack of the Squirrels makes its way onto Pico headsets.

Developed by Resolution Games, Acron: Attack of the Squirrels is a party game supporting 2-8 players. In VR, one person plays as a giant tree trying to protect its acorns, throwing projectiles at your enemies. On smartphones, everyone else plays as squirrels trying to steal those acorns. Squirrels come in different classes with specialized power-ups.

We enjoyed Acron: Attack of the Squirrels in our 2019 review. While we were disappointed it doesn't have more levels, we praised the party game as "something of a delight."

Acron is something of a delight, then. Certainly not an epiphanic bastion of VR immersion, but a hectic hassle of shouts and screams that exposes the platform’s more playful side. Played with friends, it’s a wickedly entertaining package that will have you passing the headset in rapid succession.

Acron: Attack of the Squirrels is out now on Pico, Steam, Quest and Rift, and the free smartphone companion app is available on iPhone and Android.